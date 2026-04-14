Delhi's 'Qurani Van': Fusing Culture and Ecology in Themed Forests

The Delhi forest department is making strides to merge ecological efforts with cultural traditions through innovative themed forests. The introduction of 'Qurani Van' is the latest step in their broader initiative to enrich Delhi's greenery.

Aiming to foster a deeper connection between nature and people, the Qurani Van will feature plant species with cultural and religious ties to Islamic traditions, such as date palms. This project serves to not only boost the city's greenery but also encourage cultural education and engagement.

This development is a part of the forest department's extensive themed-forest project, which includes various 'special vans'. These forests demonstrate the interplay between ecology and culture by emphasizing historical and spiritual connections within the community.