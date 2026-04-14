Asia's Longest Elevated Wildlife Corridor: A Balance Between Development and Ecology

In an effort to harmonize development with ecological conservation, Uttarakhand has constructed Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Slated for Tuesday's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project is a significant move for wildlife protection.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal shared insights into the corridor, a 12-kilometre marvel offering a protective passage for wildlife along a 213-kilometre expressway, addressing human-wildlife conflict by facilitating safe animal crossing over its stretch.

Specifically designed with underpasses and designated crossings for safe wildlife movement, the construction integrated safety precautions including sound and light barriers to protect the natural habitats during and after the construction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)