Trump Opens Door for Iran Talks in Pakistan
U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of resuming talks with Iran in Pakistan within the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post. Trump emphasized the potential for developments and hinted that negotiations are more likely to proceed in the coming days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that negotiations with Iran may restart in Pakistan over the next two days, a statement made during an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.
Trump indicated that those involved should remain in the area, as something significant might occur within that timeframe.
The President's remarks hint at a shift in diplomatic efforts and signal the possibility of upcoming discussions aimed at addressing longstanding tensions between the two nations.
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- Iran
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- Negotiations
- Pakistan
- New York Post
- President
- U.S.
- Diplomacy
- International Relations
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