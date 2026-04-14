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Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes, French Football Stalwart, Passes Away

Jean-Pierre Escalettes, former president of the French Football Federation, died at 90. Serving from 2005-2010, he led France to the 2006 World Cup final and secured Euro 2016. Remembered for his passion and leadership, his tenure also witnessed the controversial Knysna strike in 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:58 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes, French Football Stalwart, Passes Away
  • Country:
  • France

Jean-Pierre Escalettes, esteemed former president of the French Football Federation (FFF), has passed away at 90, the federation announced on Tuesday. His leadership between 2005 and 2010 was marked by significant achievements, including guiding France to the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Escalettes, a revered figure in French football, dedicated his life to the sport. His tenure also saw the awarding of Euro 2016 to France in 2010. However, his leadership was not without challenges, notably the Knysna strike during the 2010 World Cup, where players protested the dismissal of Nicolas Anelka.

Following France's early exit from the World Cup, Escalettes stepped down, succeeded by Noel Le Graet in 2011. The FFF remembers him for his passion, humanity, and loyalty to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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