Legacy of Leadership: Jean-Pierre Escalettes, French Football Stalwart, Passes Away

Jean-Pierre Escalettes, esteemed former president of the French Football Federation (FFF), has passed away at 90, the federation announced on Tuesday. His leadership between 2005 and 2010 was marked by significant achievements, including guiding France to the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Escalettes, a revered figure in French football, dedicated his life to the sport. His tenure also saw the awarding of Euro 2016 to France in 2010. However, his leadership was not without challenges, notably the Knysna strike during the 2010 World Cup, where players protested the dismissal of Nicolas Anelka.

Following France's early exit from the World Cup, Escalettes stepped down, succeeded by Noel Le Graet in 2011. The FFF remembers him for his passion, humanity, and loyalty to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)