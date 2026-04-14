Prime Minister Modi's Swift Karnataka Visit: A Cultural Touchstone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a one-day visit to Karnataka on April 15, with a scheduled event in Mandya district.

According to BJP sources, Modi's trip will include a helicopter journey from Bengaluru's HAL Airport to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, where he will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira.

This brief visit highlights the cultural importance of Mandya, as the Prime Minister returns to the Bengaluru HAL Airport by the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)