Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Swift Karnataka Visit: A Cultural Touchstone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on April 15 for a one-day tour. His itinerary includes a cultural event in Mandya district, with stops at HAL Airport and Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri before returning to Bengaluru. His visit underscores the cultural significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:42 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Swift Karnataka Visit: A Cultural Touchstone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a one-day visit to Karnataka on April 15, with a scheduled event in Mandya district.

According to BJP sources, Modi's trip will include a helicopter journey from Bengaluru's HAL Airport to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, where he will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira.

This brief visit highlights the cultural importance of Mandya, as the Prime Minister returns to the Bengaluru HAL Airport by the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Shadows Wedding Festivities in Rajasthan

Tragic Accident Shadows Wedding Festivities in Rajasthan

 India
2
Full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres: TVK chief Vijay in Tiruppur.

Full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres: TVK c...

 India
3
Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, assures TVK chief Vijay at Tiruppur rally.

Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, as...

 India
4
Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions

Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026