Prime Minister Modi's Swift Karnataka Visit: A Cultural Touchstone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on April 15 for a one-day tour. His itinerary includes a cultural event in Mandya district, with stops at HAL Airport and Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri before returning to Bengaluru. His visit underscores the cultural significance in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a one-day visit to Karnataka on April 15, with a scheduled event in Mandya district.
According to BJP sources, Modi's trip will include a helicopter journey from Bengaluru's HAL Airport to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, where he will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira.
This brief visit highlights the cultural importance of Mandya, as the Prime Minister returns to the Bengaluru HAL Airport by the afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)