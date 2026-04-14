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Trump's Push for FISA Section 702 Extension Gains Momentum

President Donald Trump is collaborating with Republican lawmakers to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This provision is crucial for U.S. intelligence agencies to monitor foreign threats by leveraging data from American digital infrastructure. The extension aims to enhance national security by tracking potential enemies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:48 IST
Trump's Push for FISA Section 702 Extension Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial move, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his efforts alongside Republican lawmakers to secure an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

FISA's Section 702, established post-9/11, authorizes U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct surveillance on foreign targets abroad by accessing data from domestic digital platforms. This authority is pivotal for intercepting communications of enemy operatives, cyber hackers, and extremist threats.

The President's endeavor underscores a strategic priority to maintain America's national security stance by ensuring intelligence agencies have the necessary tools at their disposal.

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