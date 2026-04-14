Trump's Push for FISA Section 702 Extension Gains Momentum

In a crucial move, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his efforts alongside Republican lawmakers to secure an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

FISA's Section 702, established post-9/11, authorizes U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct surveillance on foreign targets abroad by accessing data from domestic digital platforms. This authority is pivotal for intercepting communications of enemy operatives, cyber hackers, and extremist threats.

The President's endeavor underscores a strategic priority to maintain America's national security stance by ensuring intelligence agencies have the necessary tools at their disposal.