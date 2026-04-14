Celebrating Poila Boishakh: A New Year of Hope for Bengal

On the eve of Poila Boishakh, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi issued warm greetings, underlining the festival's significance in reflecting Bengal's rich cultural heritage.

Governor Ravi expressed hope that the Bengali New Year would bring prosperity and renewal, invoking the dreams of past martyrs and freedom fighters.

Bengali communities worldwide prepare to celebrate 'Nabo Barsho' or the Bengali New Year 1433, promising well-being and a cultural renaissance.

(With inputs from agencies.)