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Celebrating Poila Boishakh: A New Year of Hope for Bengal

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi extended warm greetings to celebrate Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year. He highlighted the festival's reflection of Bengal's rich traditions and cultural heritage, expressing hope for prosperity and a new renaissance for the state, honoring the dreams of martyrs and freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST
Celebrating Poila Boishakh: A New Year of Hope for Bengal
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On the eve of Poila Boishakh, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi issued warm greetings, underlining the festival's significance in reflecting Bengal's rich cultural heritage.

Governor Ravi expressed hope that the Bengali New Year would bring prosperity and renewal, invoking the dreams of past martyrs and freedom fighters.

Bengali communities worldwide prepare to celebrate 'Nabo Barsho' or the Bengali New Year 1433, promising well-being and a cultural renaissance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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