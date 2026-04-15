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Modi's Karnataka Visit: Unveiling Legacy and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka to inaugurate the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Adichunchanagiri Math in Mandya. The Mandira honors Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami and showcases Dravidian architecture. Modi will also release a book alongside H D Deve Gowda and address a gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:11 IST
Modi's Karnataka Visit: Unveiling Legacy and Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace Karnataka this Wednesday, inaugurating the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira located at the Adichunchanagiri Math in Mandya district.

The itinerary outlines Modi's arrival at Bengaluru's HAL Airport at 10:05 AM, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to welcome him. Subsequently, he will board an MI-17 helicopter to reach Mandya by 10:50 AM, proceeding to Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri and inaugurating the Mandira by noon.

A memorial for the revered Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, the Mandira epitomizes Dravidian architecture and aims to inspire future generations. Additionally, Modi will join former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to release a book titled "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" and address the assembled crowd. The Prime Minister's schedule concludes with a return to Bengaluru's HAL Airport by 12:55 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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