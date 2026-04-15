Farhan Akhtar Honors Asha Bhosle with 'Dum Maro Dum’ Tribute
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to iconic singer Asha Bhosle at a concert by performing her hit song 'Dum Maro Dum.' The legendary singer died at 92, and tributes have poured in, including performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Farhan Akhtar, renowned actor-filmmaker, paid homage to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle by performing her iconic track 'Dum Maro Dum' during a concert.
Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure has prompted a wave of tributes, with Akhtar's musical nod being a significant gesture.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal in London and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Kolkata also honored the late singer, highlighting her indelible impact on Indian music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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