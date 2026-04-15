Farhan Akhtar Honors Asha Bhosle with 'Dum Maro Dum’ Tribute

Farhan Akhtar, renowned actor-filmmaker, paid homage to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle by performing her iconic track 'Dum Maro Dum' during a concert.

Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure has prompted a wave of tributes, with Akhtar's musical nod being a significant gesture.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal in London and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Kolkata also honored the late singer, highlighting her indelible impact on Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)