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Kolkata: A Pioneering Hub for India's Silver Economy

Kolkata is emerging as a vital center for India's Silver Economy, driven by demographic shifts. The city is seeing growth in senior living and elder care, with initiatives like Jagriti Dham leading the way. Innovations in geriatric care, technology, and community models are transforming senior living into holistic wellness ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:56 IST
Kolkata: A Pioneering Hub for India's Silver Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, traditionally known for its young population, is now at the forefront of India's Silver Economy. With an increasing elderly population, the city is witnessing a surge in the senior living and elder care sectors.

Key players like Jagriti Dham, in collaboration with FICCI, are leading discussions on innovative solutions for elderly care. Initiatives focus on building an ecosystem that combines healthcare, technology, and community living for seniors.

Jagriti Dham has been recognized for its excellence in senior housing, reflecting the booming demand for premium, integrated living spaces. The silver economy is quickly becoming a significant economic driver, shaping the future of real estate and healthcare in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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