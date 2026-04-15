Kolkata: A Pioneering Hub for India's Silver Economy

Kolkata, traditionally known for its young population, is now at the forefront of India's Silver Economy. With an increasing elderly population, the city is witnessing a surge in the senior living and elder care sectors.

Key players like Jagriti Dham, in collaboration with FICCI, are leading discussions on innovative solutions for elderly care. Initiatives focus on building an ecosystem that combines healthcare, technology, and community living for seniors.

Jagriti Dham has been recognized for its excellence in senior housing, reflecting the booming demand for premium, integrated living spaces. The silver economy is quickly becoming a significant economic driver, shaping the future of real estate and healthcare in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)