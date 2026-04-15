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The Great Indian Diamond Archive Unveils Timeless Jewels

The Great Indian Diamond Archive, launched by A Diamond is Forever during Diamond Month, features 12 famous diamonds, each originating from India. The archive highlights India's historical role in diamond mining and trade. It showcases stones like the Koh i Noor and Hope Diamond, reflecting their journey and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:46 IST
The Great Indian Diamond Archive Unveils Timeless Jewels
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The Great Indian Diamond Archive is the latest initiative by A Diamond is Forever, marking a significant highlight during Diamond Month. This collection presents 12 of the world's most renowned diamonds, each tracing their origins back to India.

The archive emphasizes India's crucial role in the history of diamond mining and showcases gemstones that have traveled remarkable pathways through time. Notable diamonds include the Koh i Noor, Hope Diamond, Regent Diamond, and Daria i Noor. These jewels have navigated royal courts, museums, and private collections, embodying stories of cultural iconography and global intrigue.

This digital repository is more than just a display of stones; it delves into the rich narratives and historical depth each diamond has collected over centuries. It stands as a tribute to their ongoing fascination and the story of India's gem-rich landscapes like Golconda and the Krishna River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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