Left Menu

Natalie Portman Announces Pregnancy with Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman reveals she is expecting her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable. The actress shared her excitement and gratitude for the pregnancy. Portman, who shares two children with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, keeps her family mostly private but rejoices in their achievements, like her son's fashion line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:14 IST
Natalie Portman Announces Pregnancy with Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has announced she is pregnant with her third child, marking her first with current partner Tanguy Destable. The celebrated actress broke the news in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, with confirmation from PEOPLE magazine.

Portman, widely recognized for her roles in films such as 'Thor' and 'Black Swan,' shared her excitement about expanding her family. Reflecting on the joy of pregnancy, she expressed her gratitude for what she called a 'privilege and a miracle.'

Her romance with Destable became public in March 2025, a year after her divorce from director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. She has two children, Aleph and Amalia, with Millepied. Portman, known for maintaining her children's privacy, proudly mentioned her son Aleph's entrepreneurial venture into fashion with his line, Vante.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Engine Oil Racket Busted in East Delhi

Counterfeit Engine Oil Racket Busted in East Delhi

 India
2
Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

 India
3
Manipur Strengthens Security Post-West Bengal Elections

Manipur Strengthens Security Post-West Bengal Elections

 India
4
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Modi's Promises in West Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Modi's Promises in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026