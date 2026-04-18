Natalie Portman Announces Pregnancy with Tanguy Destable

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has announced she is pregnant with her third child, marking her first with current partner Tanguy Destable. The celebrated actress broke the news in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, with confirmation from PEOPLE magazine.

Portman, widely recognized for her roles in films such as 'Thor' and 'Black Swan,' shared her excitement about expanding her family. Reflecting on the joy of pregnancy, she expressed her gratitude for what she called a 'privilege and a miracle.'

Her romance with Destable became public in March 2025, a year after her divorce from director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. She has two children, Aleph and Amalia, with Millepied. Portman, known for maintaining her children's privacy, proudly mentioned her son Aleph's entrepreneurial venture into fashion with his line, Vante.

(With inputs from agencies.)