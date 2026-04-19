Eddie Murphy: Comedy Icon Honored with AFI Award
Eddie Murphy was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Known for shaping comedy and film for over five decades, Murphy's conferring featured tributes from industry peers. He reflected humorously on the honor, emphasizing mentorship's impact on new generations.
Eddie Murphy, a stalwart in comedy and film, was bestowed the esteemed American Film Institute's (AFI) Life Achievement Award during a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Accepting the award with his characteristic humor, Murphy joked about the trophy's size, eliciting laughter from the audience. Murphy, who recently turned 65, expressed his gratitude at receiving the accolade 'while still young enough to enjoy it.'
The evening was marked by numerous tributes from industry peers, highlighting Murphy's influence on comedy. Performances by notable artists, including Jennifer Hudson, punctuated the event, celebrating Murphy's indelible mark on entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)