Eddie Murphy: Comedy Icon Honored with AFI Award

Eddie Murphy, a stalwart in comedy and film, was bestowed the esteemed American Film Institute's (AFI) Life Achievement Award during a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Accepting the award with his characteristic humor, Murphy joked about the trophy's size, eliciting laughter from the audience. Murphy, who recently turned 65, expressed his gratitude at receiving the accolade 'while still young enough to enjoy it.'

The evening was marked by numerous tributes from industry peers, highlighting Murphy's influence on comedy. Performances by notable artists, including Jennifer Hudson, punctuated the event, celebrating Murphy's indelible mark on entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)