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A Renewed Trust: Anthropic and Trump Administration's AI Collaboration

The Trump administration and Anthropic discussed a potential collaboration after prior disputes over AI model usage, amid mounting concerns that Anthropic's Mythos could exacerbate cyberattacks. As central banks and industries scramble to address the cybersecurity risks, dialogues are being fostered to harmonize innovation and safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 03:17 IST
A Renewed Trust: Anthropic and Trump Administration's AI Collaboration
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The Trump administration and the CEO of AI firm Anthropic met Friday to discuss collaboration possibilities, marking a significant thawing of relations since their dispute over AI model usage directions earlier this year. This meeting signals a potential rebuilding of trust amid fears over Anthropic's AI-enhanced cyberattack capabilities.

As concerns rise, especially within the banking sector, over the potential cyber vulnerabilities posed by Anthropic's AI model Mythos, global central bankers and industry leaders are seeking insights. Meetings with top banking officials in the U.S., Canada, and Britain underscore the urgency to address these risks.

The White House characterized the dialogue with Anthropic as both 'productive' and 'constructive,' emphasizing a balance between AI innovation and safety. While Anthropic has yet to comment, the discussions mark a step in clarifying protocols and future collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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