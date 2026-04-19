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Transforming Janapao: From Birthplace to Religious Tourism Hub

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, announced a Rs 17.5 crore initiative to develop Janapao Hill, believed to be Lord Parashuram's birthplace, into a major religious tourism destination. The project includes infrastructure upgrades and beautification to enhance its appeal to tourists and devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:34 IST
Transforming Janapao: From Birthplace to Religious Tourism Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to transform Janapao Hill, a site revered as Lord Parashuram's birthplace, into a major religious tourism hub. With an investment of Rs 17.5 crore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the ambitious 'Shri Parashuram-Shri Krishna Lok' project.

Announced during Parashuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya celebrations, this initiative by the tourism department aims to boost infrastructure and facilities for devotees. Plans include road improvements, site beautification, and modern amenities to enhance visitor experiences.

Yadav emphasized the need to widen the Gambhir and Ajnar rivers, thereby benefiting both tourists and the local community. He praised Lord Parashuram as a symbol of penance, sacrifice, and justice, reflecting the project's spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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