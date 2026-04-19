Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Subedar Parveen Singh's Unveiling in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma honored Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Parveen Singh at the unveiling of a memorial in Rajouri district. The event, organized by the Kalidhar Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, celebrated Singh's bravery during the 1947-48 operations. The minister emphasized the importance of memorials in inspiring the nation's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:38 IST
Honoring a Hero: Subedar Parveen Singh's Unveiling in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Sunday paid tribute to Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Parveen Singh at the unveiling of a memorial in his honor in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. The event, organized by the Kalidhar Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, marked the formal unveiling of Shaheedi Sthal and Singh's statue, a move to commemorate his sacrifice during the historic 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations.

The ceremony saw participation from a large gathering of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, local citizens, and dignitaries. Addressing the attendees, Minister Sharma highlighted the critical role of soldiers in safeguarding the nation's freedom and sovereignty, labeling them as true pillars of the nation. He stressed the importance of connecting youth with the inspiring stories of India's bravehearts to foster patriotism and national pride.

The day also featured a military wreath-laying ceremony, underscoring the soldier's valor. On September 22, 1948, Subedar Singh led a successful attack against a fortified enemy position in Ladakh, a feat that earned him the posthumous Vir Chakra. The ceremony included a grand procession of the statue from Sunderbani market to Devak village, underscoring the community's efforts to preserve the legacy of such martyrs.

TRENDING

1
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia
2
U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

 Philippines
3
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
4
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026