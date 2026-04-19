Honoring a Hero: Subedar Parveen Singh's Unveiling in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Sunday paid tribute to Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Parveen Singh at the unveiling of a memorial in his honor in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. The event, organized by the Kalidhar Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, marked the formal unveiling of Shaheedi Sthal and Singh's statue, a move to commemorate his sacrifice during the historic 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations.

The ceremony saw participation from a large gathering of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, local citizens, and dignitaries. Addressing the attendees, Minister Sharma highlighted the critical role of soldiers in safeguarding the nation's freedom and sovereignty, labeling them as true pillars of the nation. He stressed the importance of connecting youth with the inspiring stories of India's bravehearts to foster patriotism and national pride.

The day also featured a military wreath-laying ceremony, underscoring the soldier's valor. On September 22, 1948, Subedar Singh led a successful attack against a fortified enemy position in Ladakh, a feat that earned him the posthumous Vir Chakra. The ceremony included a grand procession of the statue from Sunderbani market to Devak village, underscoring the community's efforts to preserve the legacy of such martyrs.