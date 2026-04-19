Celebrating Naidu's Legacy at Anna Canteens

As part of his 76th birthday celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Patamata Anna Canteen in Vijayawada for breakfast alongside his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari. This visit coincides with his birthday on April 20, with festivities organized by the state government.

In a significant gesture, Bhuvaneswari has donated Rs 76 lakh to cover one day's expenses for Anna Canteens, thereby facilitating the distribution of free meals at nearly 270 centers across the state. The annadanam initiative will serve meals thrice on Monday to honor the Chief Minister's milestone birthday.

Alongside the Chief Minister's personal celebrations, MLAs, MPs, and ministers are set to engage in annadanam activities across their constituencies. Party leaders and grassroots supporters are anticipated to join the initiative, marking the occasion with wide-reaching community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)