Global Stories of Identity Shine at MIFF 2026

A powerful mix of animation, fiction and documentary cinema captivated audiences at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) as three internationally acclaimed films were screened under the festival's special Mid Fest programme. The showcase brought together deeply personal stories that explored themes of belonging, identity, acceptance and human connection. Featuring Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe!, Hyena and I Love You, I Leave You, the segment offered viewers a diverse cinematic journey through different cultures, emotions and artistic styles.

Animated tale explores friendship and acceptance

The first film, Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe!, directed by Slovak filmmaker Andrea Szelesová, follows the story of Yios, a mythical boy whose shining sun-like head makes him feel different from the other children living among the clouds. After becoming the target of a prank, Yios falls to Earth, where he meets a young boy who welcomes him without judgment. Their friendship helps him overcome feelings of isolation and discover a sense of belonging.

Through imaginative visuals and emotional storytelling, the animated short examines the struggles faced by children who feel excluded from social groups while highlighting the importance of empathy, kindness and inclusion. The screening marked the film's international premiere. Andrea Arce, who worked as the layout and background artist on the project, attended the festival and expressed her excitement about presenting the film at MIFF.

Thriller examines the dangers of mob mentality

The second film in the programme, Hyena, made its Indian premiere at the festival. Directed by Altay Ulan Yang, the Mandarin-language short fiction film draws inspiration from the filmmaker's own experiences during adolescence.

The story centres on a student known as Master, who was once a victim of bullying. Seeking acceptance, he joins a dominant group of boys living in an isolated castle. As he becomes part of the group, he gradually abandons his own moral values and participates in the harassment of a talented new student named '90'.

The film explores how the desire to belong can lead individuals to engage in harmful behaviour and examines the psychological pull of collective cruelty. Through its intense narrative, Hyena raises unsettling questions about peer pressure, power and personal responsibility.

Documentary celebrates individuality and self-expression

Closing the Mid Fest segment was I Love You, I Leave You, the feature-length documentary debut of Swiss filmmaker Moris Freiburghaus. The film received the Golden Eye for Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the Zurich Film Festival. The documentary follows Swiss musician Dino Brandao as he navigates a world that often expects conformity while he strives to remain true to himself. Music serves as both an emotional refuge and a means of expression throughout his journey.

Combining cinematic sequences with intimate, unfiltered moments, the film explores identity, vulnerability and the freedom to embrace one's authentic self. Freiburghaus gradually becomes part of the narrative, creating a shared exploration of empathy and understanding between filmmaker and subject. Together, the three films offered audiences a rich and thought-provoking cinematic experience, showcasing the power of storytelling to illuminate the complexities of human emotions. Their screenings added another memorable chapter to MIFF 2026's celebration of global cinema and artistic expression.