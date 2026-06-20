Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen reveal daughter's name as Harper Haize Allen

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have revealed the name of their baby daughter, nearly two months after announcing her birth, according to E! News. Steinfeld shared they named their daughter Harper Haize Allen. She confirmed the infant's moniker in a June 19 letter to her baby girl, posted to her Beau Society Substack.

Addressing her daughter directly, the 29-year-old actress and singer wrote, "Dearest Harper, I'm in awe of you. You've been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you've always been ours." Steinfeld reflected on the emotions of motherhood, saying, "Before I was a mother, I had never understood this feeling of being so wistful and filled with excitement at the same time."

"I want your baby hair to stay this soft forever, but I long for the day you might ask me to braid it down your back while we're sitting in the grass," she added. The actress concluded the tribute with a heartfelt message to her daughter.

"Even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you," she wrote, as per the outlet. The couple welcomed their daughter in April and have since shared glimpses of their new life as parents.

Earlier, on Mother's Day, Steinfeld posted the first photos of her baby girl on social media. The images included a close-up of the infant's hand wrapped around her mother's finger and another showing the baby's feet in a patterned onesie. Alongside the photographs, Steinfeld wrote, "A day late but simply obsessed with this."

Before Harper's birth, Steinfeld had hinted at a nickname for her unborn child. In a January 2 post on her Beau Society newsletter, she shared a photograph of a knitted sweater embroidered with the name "Baby Beau." Steinfeld and Allen, who married in May 2025, have frequently spoken about their excitement about starting a family together.

In an interview with Bustle before publicly revealing her pregnancy, Steinfeld said she was looking forward to becoming a parent with Allen. "I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world," she said, according to E! News.

"Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him," she added. Reflecting on the timing of motherhood, the actress said, "Where I'm at professionally, mentally, emotionally, if this part had come into my life any sooner, I wouldn't have been able to take it on."

Allen also expressed excitement about fatherhood during an April press conference. "It definitely changes [your] mindset a little bit," the NFL star said, according to E! News.

"I'm very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects--in my professional career and my personal life. It's such a blessing," he added. The couple announced the birth of their daughter in April and have since described themselves as feeling "incredibly grateful and blessed" as they embrace parenthood, according to E! News. (ANI)