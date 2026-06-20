Hindi short film ‘Gudgudi’ Brings a Heartwarming Story to MIFF 2026

The Hindi short film Gudgudi made its Asia premiere at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF 2026), drawing attention for its emotional storytelling and sensitive exploration of self-worth, mental well-being and human connection. The 21-minute fiction film marks the directorial debut of Manisha Makhwana, who described the project as deeply personal and close to her heart. The film's cast and crew, including producer Harsh Patel, lead actors Ahsaas Channa and Hridaansh Parekh, were felicitated by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) during the gala premiere.

Speaking ahead of the screening, Makhwana explained that the title Gudgudi, which translates to a tickling sensation, represents a feeling of hope and happiness. She said the emotion forms the heart of the story and reflects the journey experienced by its characters.

A Story About Self-Acceptance and Emotional Healing

The film follows Ritu, a young woman employed as a mascot at an amusement park. Struggling with personal responsibilities and feelings of embarrassment about her job, she gradually loses confidence in herself. Her life begins to change through an unexpected friendship with Aarav, a child who sees beyond the mascot costume and connects with the person behind it. Makhwana uses the mascot costume as a symbol of the emotional masks people wear to hide their vulnerabilities. Through carefully designed visual storytelling, the film captures Ritu's inner struggles and growing acceptance of herself.

The director said Ritu's story reflects the experiences of many middle-class young people who carry emotional burdens while trying to meet expectations. The bond between Ritu and Aarav becomes the emotional centre of the film, helping her rediscover her voice and sense of identity.

The film's most powerful moment comes when Ritu removes the mascot head in front of Aarav, revealing her true self both physically and emotionally. The story concludes on an open-ended note, allowing viewers to interpret their own meaning of joy and hope.

Strong Festival Response and Future Plans

Makhwana revealed that the screenplay was written specifically with Ahsaas Channa in mind. She praised the actor for taking on a challenging role in which her face remains hidden for most of the film, relying on performance rather than screen presence to connect with audiences.

The film was shot at Bal Vatika Park in Ahmedabad and features several spontaneous moments that emerged naturally during filming. Gujarati influences woven into the dialogue add a personal touch inspired by the director's own experiences.

Addressing the film's themes, producer Harsh Patel said emotional well-being begins with honest conversations and encouraged people to open up to trusted family members and friends.

Gudgudi has already gained international recognition through its screening at the Cannes Film Festival's Short Film Corner and has received positive responses on the festival circuit. Makhwana, who previously worked on projects such as Stree and The Family Man, said authentic stories always find an audience.

The filmmakers are now exploring the possibility of a theatrical release by packaging several short films together. For the time being, Gudgudi will continue its journey across film festivals, carrying its message of self-acceptance, emotional openness and hope to wider audiences.