Webtoon comic 'Lumine' set for adaptation with French animation studio OuiDo

Global hit Webtoon webcomic 'Lumine' looks set for another life as an animated series, reported Variety. Webtoon Productions, the U.S.-based studio and IP business of Webtoon Entertainment, has pacted with French animation studio OuiDo! Productions for the project. According to the outlet, 'Lumine's adaptation will be introduced during this week's Annecy Festival Mifa market in France, which runs June 23-26.

A logline released by Webtoon Productions and OuiDo! On Monday confirmed that the adaptation is once more set in a world where weredogs, witches, and humans live side by side. "Lumine is a down-on-his-luck weredog with nowhere to turn...until he meets antisocial witch boy Kody. One causes trouble wherever he goes, and the other attracts trouble like a magnet," the logline runs, as quoted by Variety.

"Without realising, Lumine has stumbled paws first into a family full of their own secrets. Kody is plagued by shadows, and his motivations for hiring Lumine aren't nearly as simple as they seem. Things are far more dangerous than Lumine bargained for, and this is only the beginning," the logline ends as quoted by Variety. Screenwriter Bryan Q. Miller will serve as showrunner and co-write the adaptation, working with OuiDo! Productions CEO Sandrine Nguyen and her creative team at Paris-based OuiDo! Productions.

The adaptation's executive producers are Webtoon Productions President David Madden and Head of Global Animation Sydney Bright alongside OuiDo!'s Nguyen and President Boris Hertzog. "'Lumine' is exactly the kind of project we love to champion at OuiDo!: a beloved world, memorable characters, and a story with true emotional resonance," said Sandrine Nguyen, CEO of OuiDo! Productions as quoted by Variety.

"We are so excited to partner with Webtoon Productions, whose deep understanding of creator-led franchises and global fan communities is invaluable," she added. "Having Bryan Q. Miller on board is another tremendous strength for the adaptation, bringing exceptional experience in crafting compelling character journeys. Together, we look forward to bringing Emma Krogell's extraordinary world to animation for audiences worldwide," added Nguyen as quoted by Variety. David Madden, President of Webtoon Productions, said, "Webtoon has transformed visual storytelling, and there is an enormous opportunity for us to adapt these incredible stories into new animated TV and film projects," as quoted by Variety.

"Fans around the world have connected with Lumine because of its incredibly lovable characters, emotional friendships, and unique blend of fantasy, humor, and mystery. At its core, it's a story about belonging and found family wrapped in a visually imaginative world, which makes it especially exciting to bring to animation alongside OuiDo!, who brings expertise in developing animated entertainment from tentpole IP," added David Madden, as quoted by Variety. Announcement of its adaptation follows the January greenlight of Webtoon Productions' animated series adaptation of 'Lore Olympus' with Prime Video and The Jim Henson Company.

Further animation makeovers in the works of Webtoon webcomic hits include 'Apocalyptic Horseplay,' adapted by 'Workaholics' co-creator Dominic Russo, and 'Gosu' with Toei Animation and Studio Mir; 'Eleceed' with DandeLion Animation Studio. Founded in 2003 by Nguyen and Hertzog, Ouido! Productions has produced 'Magicampers' for Disney Jr., 'Alvinnn!!! and The Chipmunks,' co-produced with Bagdasarian Productions, and 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' for Disney Jr, reported Variety. (ANI)