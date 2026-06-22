WRAPUP 4-Temperatures to exceed 40C in European heatwave as three die in France

Three People Died Due To Extreme Heat In France And Thousands Of Schools Closed Or Modified Timetables As European Authorities Issued Heatwave Warnings And Forecasters In Britain Said Temperatures Could Smash Records For June This Week Temperatures In Bordeaux In Southwestern France Were Forecast To Exceed Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit On Monday And Weather Agency Meteo France Said Regional Administrative Areas Would Be Under A Red Heatwave Warning Were Heading For

Three people died due to extreme heat in France and thousands of schools closed or modified timetables as European authorities issued heatwave warnings and forecasters in Britain said temperatures could smash records for June this week. Temperatures in Bordeaux ‌in southwestern France were forecast to exceed 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday and weather agency Meteo France said 49 regional administrative areas would be under a red heatwave warning.

"We’re heading for, at the very least, several days of very, very hot weather. We don’t know when temperatures will start falling," French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on TV channel TF1. Three elderly people, aged between 80 and 95, died over the weekend in ‌the Bordeaux region as a result of health issues caused by the current heatwave, local government official Sophie Brocas told France TV late on Sunday.

UK HEAT WILL BREAK JUNE RECORD SET IN 1976 The ‌Met Office, Britain's national weather forecaster, said on Monday that a four-day heatwave covering southern and central England and parts of Wales could push temperatures above 39C in some places, easily breaking the June record of 35.6C set in 1957 and 1976. The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when Britain recorded its hottest day for the month, hitting 35.1C.

"I think UK heat is something different to the rest of the world. So 36 degrees is going to be disgusting," said data scientist Lewis Jennings, out walking in ⁠central London. ​He'd be using a tower fan at home, he added. In ⁠Spain, state weather agency Aemet issued a red alert for the Basque region, in the normally cooler north of the country, with the mercury in San Sebastian set to rise to a high of 40C, more than double the city's historic average ⁠for June 22, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

San Sebastian was set to be hotter than the southern cities of Seville and Cordoba, which normally record the country's most intense summer heat. "We are seeing temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees ​above normal for this time of year, and in some northern areas even more than 10 degrees above average," said Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for Aemet. LITTLE RELIEF AT NIGHT

The night was providing ⁠little relief in some parts of Spain, with temperatures failing to drop below 25C or even 30C in places like the southwestern province of Almeria, Aemet said. The Red Cross in Milan said it was inviting elderly people and those with health conditions to visit ⁠their ​cooling centre, where solar panels power air conditioning.

Near Rome's Pantheon, tourists dipped their hats in fountains and splashed their faces or draped wet towels round their necks, while others took refuge in restaurants with misting fans. Italy on Monday issued heatwave red alerts for 12 cities, including Milan, Turin, Venice, Bologna, Florence and Rome.

Wildlife shelters in northern Europe were struggling to cope with the number of animals being brought in. Birds ⁠such as swifts, swallows, sparrows and starlings, which make their nests in the eaves of roofs, have been particularly affected by abnormally high temperatures, said Romaine de Jaegere, a biologist and founder of the Centre ⁠for the Rehabilitation of Animals Living in the Wild (Creaves) refuge ⁠in Temploux in Belgium. "Temperatures on the roofs can sometimes reach 50, even 60 degrees Celsius. So they prefer to jump rather than let themselves die and literally cook in their nests," De Jaegere said, adding that the shelter had received 150 animals in the last three days.