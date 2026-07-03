Soulful Notes: Hans Raj Hans Strikes a Chord with 'Ohdiyan Khedaan'

Renowned Padma Shri awardee singer Hans Raj Hans has returned to the music scene with his latest heartfelt single, 'Ohdiyan Khedaan'. Speaking to media outlets, Hans Raj Hans expressed the song as an opportunity to convey his deep emotions and thoughts. He shared that despite its non-spiritual categorization, the song speaks volumes about humanity, adding a serene spiritual dimension without being explicitly religious.

Hans Raj Hans elaborated on the underlying theme, explaining that the song harbors an 'essence of life' and encourages listeners to find spirituality in its melodies. "One can feel spirituality if one listens closely," he mentioned, highlighting his deliberate effort to evoke such sentiments.

Billed as a 'soulful collaboration of the year', this evocative song was penned by renowned lyricist Sanjeev Anand, with a captivating musical score composed by Amdad Ali. Released by Harshit Anand under the Anand Records label, 'Ohdiyan Khedaan' stands out as a unique musical endeavor promising to resonate deeply with audiences.