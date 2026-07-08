Scaling Down Dreams: Ayodhya Mosque Project Faces Challenges

The ambitious mosque project in Ayodhya, intended as a component of India's Supreme Court-mediated resolution of the long-standing Ayodhya dispute, is being significantly downsized due to dwindling community support and inadequate funding, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Originally, the foundation aimed to construct a mosque, a 300-bed multi-speciality hospital, and a library. However, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi cited a shortage of financial contributions as a major setback. The foundation now seeks to build a smaller mosque, requiring 30 to 50 million Rupees.

The mosque project hits a standstill as the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates the completion of the Ram temple, a key promise kept ahead of the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, financial mismanagement allegations swirl around the temple project, stirring political controversy ahead of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.