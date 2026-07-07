Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

The recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela have led to a tragic toll of 3,535 causalities, with nearly 18,000 citizens now homeless, according to official reports released on Monday. The tremors, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck Caracas and its coastal neighbor La Guaira on June 24, inflicting significant devastation.

Dr. Mauricio Cerpa Calderon, an adviser from the Pan American Health Organization, raised alarms regarding burgeoning health risks in makeshift shelters set up for displaced residents. Concerns stem from overcrowding, sanitation issues, and the potential spread of various infections as global humanitarian organizations critique the timeliness and sufficiency of the official response.

Despite defensive statements from acting President Delcy Rodriguez about deploying security forces swiftly, criticisms persist. The UN continues to bolster humanitarian efforts, coordinating with Caracas to address both immediate health needs and logistical challenges born from the disaster.