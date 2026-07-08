France's Competition Watchdog Orders Meta to Resume Talks with French Media
France's competition authority has directed Meta Platforms to propose a new payment plan and resume negotiations with French media groups. The dispute, focused on 'neighbouring rights,' concerns unpaid fees for using media content online. The ruling is part of ongoing tensions between tech companies and content publishers.
France's competition authority has mandated Meta Platforms to devise a payment plan and restart discussions with French media groups, addressing a year of unpaid fees for online content use.
This case is among numerous legal battles involving publishers and tech firms over content usage on social media or for AI training.
The complaint lodged by DVP and APIG accuses Meta of asserting its method for fee calculation while withholding necessary evaluation data, prompting the authority to act on Meta's perceived market dominance.