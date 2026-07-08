France's Competition Watchdog Orders Meta to Resume Talks with French Media

Frances Competition Authority On Wednesday Ordered Meta Platforms To Put Forward A Payment Plan And Resume Talks With French Media Groups That Are Seeking A Year Of Unpaid Fees For The Use Of Their Content Online The Case Is One Of A Growing Number Between Publishers And Tech Companies Over The Use Of Content Published On Social Media Or Used For Ai Training That Have Triggered Litigation Lodged By French Media Associations Dvp And Apig

France's competition authority has mandated Meta Platforms to devise a payment plan and restart discussions with French media groups, addressing a year of unpaid fees for online content use.

This case is among numerous legal battles involving publishers and tech firms over content usage on social media or for AI training.

The complaint lodged by DVP and APIG accuses Meta of asserting its method for fee calculation while withholding necessary evaluation data, prompting the authority to act on Meta's perceived market dominance.