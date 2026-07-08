Marine Le Pen's Controversial Path to Presidency Amid Legal Battles
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her presidential campaign, facing mixed reactions due to her conviction for embezzling EU funds. Despite legal challenges, she aims to become France's first far-right president. Her campaign focuses on France's sovereignty revival, accompanied by protégé Jordan Bardella.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her presidential campaign in western France, despite facing a mixed reception following her conviction for embezzling EU funds.
Her appearance at a street market in La Fleche captured the divided sentiment, with some chanting for her presidency while others demanded accountability.
Le Pen, undeterred by legal probations, aims to gain voters' focus on France's sovereignty, alongside her protégé Jordan Bardella as her proposed prime minister.
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