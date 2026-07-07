Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Construction is about to move into its biggest phase on the replacement of the Pepe Stream Bridge in Tairua, with work beginning next week on a project designed to improve traffic flow, strengthen the State Highway 25 network, and make travel around the Coromandel more reliable for residents and visitors alike.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced that full construction will begin next week on the new Pepe Stream Bridge on State Highway 25 (SH25) after preparatory work got underway in May. The early stage of the project included building a temporary pedestrian bridge and relocating essential services so construction could proceed safely. The next phase will involve demolishing the existing footbridge before work starts on the first section of the new two-lane bridge, which will also include a shared walking and cycling path.

Once the first lane is completed early next year, traffic will be shifted onto the new structure. That change will allow crews to demolish the 83-year-old bridge and construct the second lane, enabling the entire replacement project to be completed while keeping traffic moving throughout construction.

Upgrade will improve travel across the Coromandel

The existing single-lane bridge has become a well-known bottleneck during the busy summer holiday season, with long queues regularly affecting motorists travelling through the popular tourist destination.

Chris Bishop said improving access to the Coromandel is important not only for local communities but also for businesses and the tourism sector, which relies heavily on reliable transport links during peak travel periods. The Minister also acknowledged Coromandel MP Scott Simpson, who represented him at an event marking the start of full construction and has consistently supported replacing the bridge. The new crossing is expected to provide smoother traffic flow, improve road safety, and reduce delays for residents, visitors, freight operators, and emergency services using one of the region's key transport routes.

Wider investment strengthens regional transport network

The Pepe Stream Bridge is one of several infrastructure projects planned across the wider region. The Government has confirmed that replacement work on the single-lane Ramarama Stream Bridge, located north of Whiritoa, is expected to begin later this year. Another bridge replacement project is also progressing on State Highway 27 south of Patetonga.

Additional investment announced in this year's Budget includes $20 million for improving transport resilience across the Coromandel and up to $65 million for replacing the Kirikiri Stream Bridge along with upgrading the nearby State Highway 26 and State Highway 25A intersection.

Chris Bishop said these projects form part of the Government's wider effort to build a stronger and more resilient state highway network that supports communities, businesses, freight movement, tourism, and emergency services across the region for years to come.