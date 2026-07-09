Alliance: Soha Ali Khan steps in as host as Kunal Kemmu busy with a film shoot

Due to his film shoot commitments, actor Kunal Kemmu was unable to host one of the recent episodes of Prime Video's reality show 'Alliance'. Stepping in for him, his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan took over hosting duties, surprising the audience with her appearance.

Her videos from the episodes went viral on the internet. In the episode, contestant Niti Taylor was seen gushing over Soha's beauty. Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning.

Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors. Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie became the Legends while Arslan Goni is the ace of the headquarters. Produced by Banijay Asia and based on a Dutch format created by John de Mol, Alliance is a reality series built around strategy, changing alliances and unexpected twists. The show premiered on June 26, 2026. (ANI)