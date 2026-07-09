Alliance: Soha Ali Khan steps in as host as Kunal Kemmu busy with a film shoot

Due to his film shoot commitments, actor Kunal Kemmu was unable to host one of the recent episodes of Prime Video's reality show 'Alliance'.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:39 IST
Alliance: Soha Ali Khan steps in as host as Kunal Kemmu busy with a film shoot
Actor Soha Ali Khan (Image source: Soha's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Due to his film shoot commitments, actor Kunal Kemmu was unable to host one of the recent episodes of Prime Video's reality show 'Alliance'. Stepping in for him, his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan took over hosting duties, surprising the audience with her appearance.

Her videos from the episodes went viral on the internet. In the episode, contestant Niti Taylor was seen gushing over Soha's beauty. Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning.

Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors. Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie became the Legends while Arslan Goni is the ace of the headquarters. Produced by Banijay Asia and based on a Dutch format created by John de Mol, Alliance is a reality series built around strategy, changing alliances and unexpected twists. The show premiered on June 26, 2026. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026