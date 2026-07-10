Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' rack up nominations for television's Emmy Awards

HBO's emergency room drama "The Pitt" returned to the Emmy Awards race with a leading 25 nominations on ​Wednesday, and the final season of HBO's "Hacks" landed 24 nominations, a record-setting haul for a comedy in a single year. HBO Max topped ​all networks with 122 nominations this year, followed by Netflix with 111.

Paramount will not close Warner ‌Bros deal ​before July 22 amid Oregon probe

Paramount has said it will not close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros before July 22, the Oregon attorney general's office said, pushing out the timeline for the deal's closure by an additional week. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield's office is asking a court in Multnomah County on Wednesday to order the company to hand over records and delay the deal by 60 days so the state can review them.

Mick Jagger says ‌Rolling Stones hope to tour new album 'Foreign Tongues'

Mick Jagger said the Rolling Stones hope to tour their new album "Foreign Tongues", as the veteran rockers launched their latest record with a starry drone lights show in London on Wednesday night. "Foreign Tongues" is set for release on Friday and follows the Grammy Award-winning 2023 record "Hackney Diamonds," which the group supported with a North American tour in 2024. It marks the Stones' second studio album since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts and 25th since the group first formed in London in 1962

Justin Bieber added to World Cup final halftime show lineup

Pop singer Justin Bieber will co-headline a star-studded halftime ‌show at the World Cup soccer final on July 19, FIFA announced on Wednesday. Bieber will join previously announced performers Madonna, Shakira and BTS at the 11-minute show, the first halftime musical performance at the World Cup, a statement from the soccer federation said.

iHeart agrees to resolve US probe ‌into airplay practices

IHeartMedia resolved a Federal Communications Commission probe into allegations its radio stations pressured artists to perform at station-hosted music shows or festivals in exchange for more favorable airtime for their songs, the agency said Thursday. The FCC said iHeartMedia, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, agreed to a consent decree that requires rigorous disclosure procedures on the relationship between air play and performances at live events to ensure "no prohibited pressure or relationships."

Bonnie Tyler, singer of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', dies at 75

The gravelly tone that made Bonnie Tyler's singing instantly recognisable was the result of an accident. After an operation to remove vocal cord nodules in 1977, she was ordered to rest her voice. But one day she screamed in anger, permanently altering it.

Balenciaga shows ballooning capes, ostrich feathers ⁠in Piccioli's haute couture ​debut for the brand

Models in ballooning gowns, voluminous capes and pants embroidered with ostrich ⁠feathers prowled a circular catwalk under the baking midday sun in designer Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut haute couture collection in Paris on Wednesday. Autumn/winter looks including cashmere coats, long leather gloves, and gowns covered in feathers glided past guests fanning themselves as another heatwave engulfed the city.

Chanel shows feathered ruffs, slit tweed skirts in fairy tale-inspired haute couture show

Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy drew ⁠on the world of fairy tales for his second haute-couture collection for the Parisian fashion house, shown on Tuesday in Paris. Green vines embroidered on a sheer skirt and jacket, white feathered wings on the back of a dress, and an outfit made of appliquéd embroidered swans were among the references to classic stories like Jack and the Beanstalk, which Blazy ​scattered throughout the show.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to rock roots with West End revival

Rock musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" returns to London's West End with a production that harks back to its origins, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber says. Created by Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" was first released ⁠as a rock opera album in 1970. The show debuted on Broadway the following year and transferred to London's West End in 1972, where it ran for eight years.

Matt Damon calls 'The Odyssey' the most challenging film of his career

Matt Damon has played action hero Jason Bourne, an astronaut stranded on Mars and dozens of other characters, but it was his role as the Greek king ⁠Odysseus ​that he said presented his biggest on-screen challenge. Director Christopher Nolan insisted on practical effects and real-world scale over digital shortcuts for his telling of "The Odyssey," which will debut in theaters on July 17. The nearly three-hour movie from Universal Pictures, the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras, adapts one of the oldest surviving stories in human history.

Albania's PM defends €4 million Kanye West concert

Albania's prime minister on Wednesday defended a decision to spend €4 million ($4.56 million) on a concert by U.S. rapper Kanye West, as he sought to defuse anger over the event that has added heat to public protests and demands for his ⁠resignation. Kanye West, who is also known as YE, has been banned from performing in several European countries this summer following remarks that have included praise of Adolf Hitler and content featuring Nazi imagery.

US states could sue next week to block Paramount-Warner Bros deal, sources say

U.S. states concerned that Paramount's $110 ⁠billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery will hurt competition could sue to block the deal ⁠as soon as next week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has taken the lead in investigating whether the deal violates U.S. laws against mergers that would unlawfully harm competition.

Oregon to ask court to delay Paramount deal for 60 days while it reviews records

The Oregon attorney general will ask a court to pause Paramount's $110 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros for 60 days, saying on Tuesday the company withheld records ‌on its lobbying efforts. While Paramount has told the state it ‌will not close the deal before July 16, Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he will ask a court in Multnomah County to order the company to hand ​over records and delay the deal so the state can review them.