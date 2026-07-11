Tragedy at Sea: Indian Tourists Killed in Vietnam Boat Accident

At least 15 Indian tourists died when a boat capsized off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. With 21 survivors among the 36 aboard, the incident has drawn swift response from the Indian Embassy. Rough seas were reported during the accident, impacting one of Vietnam's top tourist destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Au Moins Touristes Indiens Ont Trouv La Mort Samedi Lorsquun Bateau A Chavir Au Large De Lle De Phu Quoc | Updated: 11-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 17:26 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Indian Tourists Killed in Vietnam Boat Accident

In a tragic incident, at least 15 Indian tourists lost their lives on Saturday as a boat capsized off the coast of Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam, VnExpress reported, citing local authorities. Twenty-one individuals survived the mishap.

The vessel was carrying 36 people, which included 32 Indian tourists, three crew members, and a guide. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has expressed its condolences and is closely monitoring the situation. It has established emergency response centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to support affected families.

According to the authorities, the boat overturned approximately 400 meters from the shore while en route from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port. VnExpress noted that the area was experiencing rough seas and heavy waves at the time. Phu Quoc, the largest island in Vietnam, is notably one of the country's top tourist attractions.

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