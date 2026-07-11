Hidden Injuries: The Unseen Battle Faces Soccer Players

Soccer players often suffer from underrated facial injuries, including broken noses, which impact their performance. These injuries resemble those found in combat sports and can have lasting effects. Surgeons emphasize the importance of proper evaluation and protection, although mandatory facial protection in soccer is unlikely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | When Soccer Players Collide In Midair | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:30 IST
Hidden Injuries: The Unseen Battle Faces Soccer Players
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

When soccer players collide midair, the injuries incurred extend beyond concussions and torn ligaments; sometimes, it's a broken nose that poses long-term challenges. Dr. Farhad Ardesh, a renowned facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, warns that these injuries are underrated in the soccer world.

Several players—England's Djed Spence, Austria's Stefan Posch, and Algeria’s goalkeeper Luca Zidane—competed in high-level matches with facial protection, highlighting the hidden trauma in the sport. France's Kylian Mbappe and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol also donned protective masks during significant tournaments.

Dr. Ardesh compares soccer-related facial injuries to those in combat sports, emphasizing the nose's vulnerability. Whether resulting from direct facial hits or severe impacts, injuries require careful evaluation to prevent chronic issues. While mandatory facial gear isn't plausible, Ardesh notes that protective options for recovering athletes are beneficial.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026