Hidden Injuries: The Unseen Battle Faces Soccer Players

When soccer players collide midair, the injuries incurred extend beyond concussions and torn ligaments; sometimes, it's a broken nose that poses long-term challenges. Dr. Farhad Ardesh, a renowned facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, warns that these injuries are underrated in the soccer world.

Several players—England's Djed Spence, Austria's Stefan Posch, and Algeria’s goalkeeper Luca Zidane—competed in high-level matches with facial protection, highlighting the hidden trauma in the sport. France's Kylian Mbappe and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol also donned protective masks during significant tournaments.

Dr. Ardesh compares soccer-related facial injuries to those in combat sports, emphasizing the nose's vulnerability. Whether resulting from direct facial hits or severe impacts, injuries require careful evaluation to prevent chronic issues. While mandatory facial gear isn't plausible, Ardesh notes that protective options for recovering athletes are beneficial.