Ireland Triumphs Over Japan in Nations Championship Clash

Ireland defeated Japan 36-20 in a Nations Championship game in Newcastle, Australia. The victory, marked by five tries, secured maximum points for Ireland in their first two matches. Despite a strong performance by Japan, Ireland's solid play secured the win, further showcasing their growth under coach Andy Farrell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Muchchanged Ireland Ran In Five Tries To Secure A Bonuspoint Win Over Japan In A Scrappy Nations Championship Performance In Newcastle | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:31 IST
Ireland Triumphs Over Japan in Nations Championship Clash
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Ireland secured a 36-20 victory over Japan in their Nations Championship match held in Newcastle, Australia. Despite a scrappy performance, they managed to run in five tries, bagging a bonus point and cementing a full 10 points from their first two games.

Under the guidance of coach Andy Farrell, Ireland fielded four debutants and showcased their depth. Japan, coming off a win against Italy, proved a formidable opponent, trailing by only six points with ten minutes left. They demonstrated their progress under Eddie Jones' leadership.

Notable performances included flanker Nick Timoney and prop Tom O'Toole scoring, while centre Robbie Henshaw contributed before halftime. Although Japan excelled in scrummaging, Ireland's forwards overpowered the opposition to secure a meeting with New Zealand at Eden Park.

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