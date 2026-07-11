Strait of Tension: Iran-U.S. Conflict Talks Underway Amid Rising Hostilities

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is in Oman to discuss safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amidst a rise in hostilities. Despite a declared end to a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, talks are underway to de-escalate tensions, with mediators working to arrange discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Arrived In Oman On Saturday To Discuss Arrangements For The Safe Passage Of Ships Through The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:30 IST
Strait of Tension: Iran-U.S. Conflict Talks Underway Amid Rising Hostilities
Abbas Araqchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Oman on Saturday to discuss the safe passage of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. seeks a public promise from Iran for free and secure transit, following a week of escalating hostilities between the two nations.

No further attacks were reported late Friday or early Saturday. However, a senior Iranian official stated that a conference call involving Iran, the U.S., Qatar, and Pakistan had been arranged to continue mediation efforts. The ongoing conflict has spread instability in the Gulf, impacting global prices and security since late February.

Meanwhile, U.S. defense officials reported productive conversations with Iran. As the situation remains tense, any violation of commitments by Washington will result in reciprocal measures from Tehran. Renewed fighting in the Gulf has notably contributed to surging oil prices, adding economic strain globally.

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