Hollywood Showdown: Baldoni Challenges Lively's Million-Dollar Legal Fee Demand

In the heart of Hollywood's legal fracas, actor Justin Baldoni has petitioned a federal judge to either deny or drastically reduce actress Blake Lively's substantial demand for attorneys' fees and litigation costs exceeding $8 million. This marks a critical moment in the continually unfolding legal saga between the two entertainment stars, as detailed in court documents filed on July 13 by Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

The duo's filing argues that Lively's application deviates from typical fee motions, suggesting her legal team billed exorbitant hours and imposed unreasonable rates. They reference a comparable case involving The New York Times, which sought a much lower sum of $181,622.70 in attorney fees after dismissing what Baldoni's representation categorized as an identical defamation claim.

At the heart of the latest escalation lies the claim that Lively's counsel has vastly overstaffed the case, citing numerous lawyers attending the same proceedings, abundant inter-counselling, and exceedingly excessive time billed, totaling over 7,000 hours. Baldoni urges the court to dismiss or significantly trim Lively's request, proposing that the $181,622.70 sought in a similar dismissed lawsuit could serve as a reasonable benchmark.