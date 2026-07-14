5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Peru

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has hit central Peru, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 103 kilometers, causing notable tremors in the region. The event highlights the seismic activity of the area, prompting caution among local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:09 IST
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Peru
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  • Country:
  • Peru

Central Peru experienced a significant seismic event with an earthquake measuring 5.5 in magnitude, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The tremor, which struck on Tuesday, had a notable depth of 103 kilometers according to the data released by GFZ.

Local authorities are monitoring for potential aftershocks and assessing any impact on nearby communities and infrastructure.

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