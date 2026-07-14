Mixed Fortunes for India at Japan Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Setback, Sindhu Shines

India's top men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, faced a disappointment at the Japan Open 2026, with their comeback thwarted by injury. A persistent shoulder issue forced Satwik to retire during their opening round, as reported by Olympics.com. Their game against Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard saw them lose a close first game 21-19 before withdrawing.

Previously sidelined from four tournaments after an injury at the Indonesia Open, the pair had enjoyed success at the Singapore Open in May. Meanwhile, India's PV Sindhu advanced with ease in the women's singles draw, defeating Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 21-11 in just 35 minutes, comfortably moving to the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also progressed in mixed doubles, overcoming Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Julie Macpherson 21-16, 21-14. However, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde exited after a loss to China's top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping. Indian hopes continue on Wednesday with singles matches featuring Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda. (ANI)