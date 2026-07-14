Tensions Boil in Hormuz: Tankers Targeted in Strategic Waterway

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence. The vessels, Mombasa B and Al Bahyah, were severely damaged while navigating the strategic waterway.

Recent reports indicate these deliberate strikes are part of a broader escalation in the region. This disruption in the internationally significant waterway is linked to earlier conflicts involving the U.S. and Iran, threatening global crude oil transport.

With heightened regional tensions, the UAE condemned the attack while maintaining its right to retaliate. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed an attack near Oman, adding to the international unease over the security of one of the world's most critical energy corridors.