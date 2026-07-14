Tensions Boil in Hormuz: Tankers Targeted in Strategic Waterway
An Indian crew member was killed and eight others wounded when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident has heightened tensions in the strategic waterway, where the UAE's ADNOC L&S and U.S. military have been coordinating crude oil transfers amid regional conflict.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence. The vessels, Mombasa B and Al Bahyah, were severely damaged while navigating the strategic waterway.
Recent reports indicate these deliberate strikes are part of a broader escalation in the region. This disruption in the internationally significant waterway is linked to earlier conflicts involving the U.S. and Iran, threatening global crude oil transport.
With heightened regional tensions, the UAE condemned the attack while maintaining its right to retaliate. Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed an attack near Oman, adding to the international unease over the security of one of the world's most critical energy corridors.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise Between India and Iran Over Seafarer's Death
-
India Condemns Aggressive Maritime Strikes in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
-
Crude Oil Crisis: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz
-
Shipping Storm: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma
-
Turmoil in the Strait: Oil Prices Surge Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions