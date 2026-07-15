Tokyo's Cool Biz Campaign: Embracing the Heat with Casual Attire

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's 'Cool Biz' campaign encourages workers to wear casual clothes like shorts and T-shirts to combat the intense summer heat and reduce energy costs. As temperatures soar, many employees, including Toru Suda, adapt to this relaxed dress code, opting for comfort over formal attire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:56 IST
Tokyo's Cool Biz Campaign: Embracing the Heat with Casual Attire
  • Country:
  • Japan

Toru Suda, a Tokyo government worker, epitomizes the 'Cool Biz' campaign, which encourages casual summer attire to tackle extreme heat.

Temperatures in Tokyo soared to around 35°C as the city continues to brace for another scorching summer, prompting heatstroke alerts.

Retailers are adapting, offering airy, professional looks reflective of this relaxed approach to office wear.

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