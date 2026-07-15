Tokyo's Cool Biz Campaign: Embracing the Heat with Casual Attire
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's 'Cool Biz' campaign encourages workers to wear casual clothes like shorts and T-shirts to combat the intense summer heat and reduce energy costs. As temperatures soar, many employees, including Toru Suda, adapt to this relaxed dress code, opting for comfort over formal attire.
- Country:
- Japan
Toru Suda, a Tokyo government worker, epitomizes the 'Cool Biz' campaign, which encourages casual summer attire to tackle extreme heat.
Temperatures in Tokyo soared to around 35°C as the city continues to brace for another scorching summer, prompting heatstroke alerts.
Retailers are adapting, offering airy, professional looks reflective of this relaxed approach to office wear.