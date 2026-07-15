Guidelines to End Sexualisation in Sports Coverage Unveiled

European Athletics and the EBU introduced guidelines to eradicate the sexualisation of female athletes during broadcasts. Following athlete feedback, the guidelines recommend avoiding certain camera angles that detract from athletic performances. The initiative aims to maintain storytelling excellence while focusing on athletic achievements and preventing footage misuse online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:28 IST
Guidelines to End Sexualisation in Sports Coverage Unveiled
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European Athletics in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has launched new guidelines to curb the sexualisation of female athletes in sports broadcasts. These guidelines were formulated in response to feedback from female athletes who found certain camera shots to be discomforting and distracting, shifting attention from their performances.

According to Dobromir Karamarinov, President of European Athletics, developing these filming standards is key to eradicating detrimental representations of women in sports. Broadcasters have been advised to steer clear of extended close-ups of specific body parts, low-angle shots from below or behind athletes, and slow-motion replays that do not enhance the viewers' grasp of the sporting event.

The intent is to ensure the coverage remains concentrated on athletic prowess and reduce misuse of footage online. Additionally, production teams are encouraged to adopt wider camera angles and innovative shots, such as aerial views, supported by educational graphics, to explain technical aspects of the sport effectively, as endorsed by former long jump champion Ivana Spanovic.

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