Entertainment Industry Shifts: Lionsgate's Potential Sale & More

The entertainment landscape is buzzing with deals and challenges, from Versant Media acquiring U.S. Bundesliga rights to a potential Lionsgate sale.

Amidst competition, Netflix strives to maintain its user base, facing a demand to clarify its growth strategies at an upcoming report. Meanwhile, Paramount's proposed merger with Warner Bros Discovery hits legal snags, raising concerns over its impact on local theaters and writers in the U.S.

Additional industry moves include Will Ferrell reuniting with collaborators for a Netflix comedy and disputes over political influence at CBS.