Dollar Dilemma: Fed Holds as Inflation and Global Tensions Rise

The U.S. dollar stabilized on Thursday following a dip to a one-month low. Soft inflation data suggests the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, though Middle East tensions present economic risks.

The euro and sterling remained steady against the dollar, with the former trading at $1.1465 and the latter reaching a two-month peak bolstered by fiscal optimism in Britain. Other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped from multi-week highs.

Despite a transient dollar weakness, investment expert Bosco Wu predicts limited further decline. Data indicates cooling inflation, though ongoing Middle East tensions and energy costs sustain inflation risks. Global central banks, including South Korea's, continue to tighten policies, while U.S. retail sales data later this week is keenly awaited.