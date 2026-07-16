Tragic Loss at Singhu: Delhi Traffic Officer Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, a Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable was killed while managing traffic at the Singhu border on Wednesday evening. The deceased, identified as Head Constable Amit, was struck by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene, provoking a swift police response.

The incident unfolded during peak traffic hours, with Amit performing his duty at a crucial border junction. Despite being immediately transported to Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. An urgent investigation led to the arrest of two suspects shortly after.

The Delhi Police have filed a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The suspects, Kuldeep and Neeraj, have been apprehended, and the vehicle involved has been seized. Senior police officials have vowed thorough investigation and legal action and are offering support to Amit's grieving family.