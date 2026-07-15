Will Ferrell's Par-Tee: Revisiting Golf in 'The Hawk'

Renowned actor Will Ferrell has brought together a star-studded cast for his latest Netflix comedy, 'The Hawk,' a series that promises both laughter and compelling storytelling.

Known for his work on 'Step Brothers' and 'Anchorman,' Ferrell reflects on the special camaraderie among cast members, which adds an extra layer of entertainment to the show. Familiar faces such as Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell join Ferrell, revisiting their shared comedic roots from 'Saturday Night Live.'

Set against the backdrop of the golf world, 'The Hawk' follows golfer Lonnie Hawkins, played by Ferrell, as he attempts to reclaim his past glory. The series promises to balance humor with personal drama, making it a must-watch when it premieres on Netflix this Thursday.