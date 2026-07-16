Low Water Levels Stranding Danube Cruises Boosting Economic Concerns

Near-record low water levels on the Danube River have brought tourism activities to a standstill this week, as several cruise vessels find themselves stranded north of Budapest. The suspension of sightseeing trips has dealt a significant blow to an economically vital sector. Data from Hungary's Water Authority indicates water levels in Budapest fell perilously close to record lows set eight years ago, although a rise is anticipated next week. MAHART-PassNave, a Hungarian sightseeing operator, described the decline as part of a broader downward trend, with water levels increasingly falling beneath operational limits despite adaptation efforts by shipping companies and ports.

MAHART-PassNave Chief Executive Laszlo Somodi explained that although river cruise vessels can still enter Hungary, several ships remain stranded or are awaiting safe passage due to the low water levels. He highlighted the significant economic importance of international river cruises, which have become a cornerstone of Hungary's shipping industry, moving approximately 600,000 passengers annually and generating considerable economic benefits.

With the northern ports of Gonyu and Komarom tackling the highest traffic volumes, several cruise liners sit idle in Budapest and the southern town of Mohacs, unable to proceed due to the water crisis. MAHART-PassNave reported an 18% drop in bookings this July amid numerous cancellations, although services could resume with anticipated water level adjustments next week. Avalon Waterways also reported the cancellation of some upcoming departures due to the low water levels on both the Danube and Rhine rivers.