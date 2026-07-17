Kyle Gordon's New Album 'Everywhere' Features Daniel Radcliffe's Narration

Comedian and singer Kyle Gordon's third album, 'Kyle Gordon Is Everywhere,' set for release on October 2, will include narration by Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. The album parodies a range of musical genres, with its first single satirizing Paul Simon's 'Graceland'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:43 IST
Kyle Gordon's New Album 'Everywhere' Features Daniel Radcliffe's Narration
Daniel Radcliffe (Photo/Instagram/@ldanielradcliffe). Image Credit: ANI

Kyle Gordon, renowned comedian and singer, announces the release of his highly anticipated third album, 'Kyle Gordon Is Everywhere,' featuring narration by the esteemed Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe. Set to be unveiled on October 2, the album showcases Radcliffe's voice in David Attenborough-style narrations during interludes.

The first single from the album, 'Mr Jambo,' is now available. This track uncovers the comedic narrative of Barry Bergen, a stereotypically awkward American tourist, while humorously satirizing Paul Simon's iconic album 'Graceland,' celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The song's music video, filmed across South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini, was also premiered recently.

Kyle Gordon, known for his distinctive parodies spanning various genres, has previously released albums embodying 2000s country and pop-punk emo themes. His latest work delves into an eclectic mix, from indie sleazepop to late '90s minivan rock. Gordon describes this project as a cohesive, comedic experience that balances humor with strong songwriting, offering catchy and amusing pop compositions.

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