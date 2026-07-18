Marvel Comics Relocation: A New Era Begins

Marvel Comics, a cornerstone of the comic book industry for nearly 90 years in New York City, is moving its publishing division to Burbank, California. This strategic relocation aligns its operations more closely with its film, television, and animation units, according to sources.

The transition occurs amid a leadership shake-up, with Stephen Wacker taking over as editor-in-chief from C.B. Cebulski. The move ends a significant chapter in Marvel's history, as New York has been home to iconic creators like Stan Lee and settings for characters such as Spider-Man.

Marvel plans to relocate over 100 New York-based employees to California by next July. This shift coincides with the upcoming release of 'Avengers: Doomsday,' aimed at rejuvenating the franchise after a series of lackluster box office performances.