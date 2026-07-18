FAA Clears Boeing for Takeoff: Resuming Airworthiness Certifications for 737 MAX and 787

In a landmark move, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it will permit Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for all 737 MAX and 787 aircraft, starting next week. This decision, hailed as a significant milestone, marks a compelling phase for the U.S. planemaker as it seeks to accelerate production.

The FAA highlighted that the decision followed an exhaustive examination of data and safety, showcasing consistent production quality. The agency emphasized maintaining oversight over Boeing's certification process. Quote from FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford underlined a collaborative approach with Boeing without compromising regulatory standards.

This development arrives amid Boeing's efforts to boost 737 MAX production, with plans for expanding monthly output and anticipated certifications for the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models by the year's end. The aviation giant continues to grapple with certification delays for its 777X jet.