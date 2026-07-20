Welcome, Alec Neel Vance: The Fourth Addition to the Vance Family

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, celebrated the arrival of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday. Born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Alec joins his siblings Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, in the growing Vance family.

"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy," said Vance in a social media post. The Ohio native and his wife, the daughter of Indian immigrants, both graduated from Yale Law School in 2013. Their children include Ewan, born in 2017, Vivek, in 2020, and Mirabel, in 2021.

The announcement from the Vance family brings an additional note of joy to the Vice President's personal life, reflecting a deeply cherished family dynamic rooted in diverse cultural backgrounds.