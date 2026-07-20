Senegal's Leadership Backs Macky Sall for U.N. Chief

In a significant political development, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has thrown his support behind former President Macky Sall's ambition to become the next United Nations secretary-general. The endorsement was announced by the foreign ministry on Monday, following a meeting between the two leaders.

This backing from his home country comes despite lingering political tensions and accusations against Sall's previous administration, ranging from financial mismanagement to political repression, which Sall has denied. Yet, Faye's decision to mobilize full governmental support represents a crucial step in Sall's campaign.

Sall, who led Senegal from 2012 to 2024, is among five candidates vying to replace Antonio Guterres at the end of the year. Burundi, which currently chairs the African Union, had already nominated him for the role, making this an important African endorsement.